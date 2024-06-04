Steelers to sign Grayland Arnold

Defensive back Grayland Arnold has found a new team as the offseason winds down.

Arnold’s agents at GSE Worldwide announced, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, that their client is signing with the Steelers. No terms of the deal were announced.

Arnold spent the last three seasons with the Texans and appeared in 20 regular season games. He opened his career with six appearances for the Eagles after going undrafted out of Baylor in 2020. Arnold started one of those games with the Eagles and saw most of his action on special teams in Houston.

In those 26 games, Arnold has been credited with 33 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass defensed and two tackles for loss.