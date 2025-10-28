 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers to sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  
Published October 28, 2025 06:34 AM

A Packers teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to join up with him in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers will sign wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling worked out for the team on Monday.

Valdes-Scantling signed with the Packers as a 2018 fifth-round pick and played four seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. He caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns with the team.

Valdes-Scantling appeared in five games for the 49ers earlier this season and was released from their injured reserve list earlier this month. He has also played for the Saints, Bills, and Chiefs since leaving the Packers.