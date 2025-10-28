Steelers to sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

A Packers teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to join up with him in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers will sign wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling worked out for the team on Monday.

Valdes-Scantling signed with the Packers as a 2018 fifth-round pick and played four seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. He caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns with the team.

Valdes-Scantling appeared in five games for the 49ers earlier this season and was released from their injured reserve list earlier this month. He has also played for the Saints, Bills, and Chiefs since leaving the Packers.