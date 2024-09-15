 Skip navigation
Steelers up 7-0 after Justin Fields TD pass

  
Published September 15, 2024 04:55 PM

The Steelers won without scoring a touchdown last week, but that won’t be the case in Denver on Sunday.

Justin Fields capped the team’s second possession with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington. The team’s first touchdown of the season puts them up 7-0 on the Broncos with under two minutes to play in the first quarter.

It was a 12-play, 78-yard scoring drive for the Steelers that saw Fields hook up for good gains with wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. He also scrambled for a 16-yard gain.

The Broncos have run six plays and gained eight yards over their first two drives, so they’ll need to find a spark to give themselves a chance to avoid an 0-2 start.