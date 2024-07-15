Steelers will host Bills for a joint practice in August

After meeting in last year’s postseason, the Bills and Steelers will get to know one another again this summer.

The NFL’s release of the full list of joint practices noted that Pittsburgh will host Buffalo for a session on Aug. 15 in advance of the preseason game between the two teams on Aug. 17.

While the Steelers will hold their camp in Latrobe, Pa., the Bills practice will be held at Acrisure Stadium.

It’s the only joint practice on the list for both franchises this year.

Buffalo defeated Pittsburgh 31-17 during last year’s Wild Card round. The game had to be moved from Sunday to Monday due to a heavy snowstorm in Western New York.