Steelers work out QB Ben DiNucci

  
Published July 23, 2024 06:50 PM

The Steelers worked out free agent quarterback Ben DiNucci on Tuesday. DiNucci spent last season on the Broncos’ practice squad, helping back up Russell Wilson, now the Steelers’ starter.

The Broncos waived DiNucci in May.

The Cowboys selected DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He played three games, starting one, in his time in Dallas.

He started for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023, leading the league in passing yards.

The Steelers already have four quarterbacks on their roster, with Justin Fields, Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee backing up Wilson.