Stefon Diggs addresses report he was becoming a “pain in the posterior”

Stefon Diggs didn’t speak with the media during training camp or the preseason. He did on Wednesday, complying with the NFL’s regular-season media access policy.

“Obviously, I haven’t talked much in camp,” Diggs said, via Michael Hurley of NBC Sports Boston. “It’s nice to see everybody here. I appreciate y’all, appreciate your patience. I just try to take this time to be focused, get my mind right, get my body right, come into camp with the right mindset, physically and mentally, it’s always a thing in camp, so I just needed that time. So I appreciate y’all having patience with me.”

Diggs then addressed remarks made about him by Phil Perry and Tom Curran on an episode of Quick Slants on NBC Sports Boston. Perry said last month there were signs Diggs was “becoming a bit of a pain in the posterior.”

“I was referred to as a pain in the ass, pain in the posterior, but I’m going to say exactly what it really is,” Diggs said. “Obviously I don’t want to come across as that and I’ll say this: I want to be very clear that I’m an adult. I apologize, and I’m not up here to ego trip.

“I’m not up here to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything for clickbait. If I rubbed anybody the wrong way, I really want to apologize. Moving forward, obviously we have a media-to-player relationship [that I want to make] as professional as I can be.”

Perry and Curran, who were present at the news conference, apologized to Diggs, Khari Thompson of the Boston Herald reports.

Diggs asked for a fresh start and insists he won’t be a nuisance to the media or anyone else.

“If somebody calls you an asshole and then they start acting like one. . . . I won’t,” Diggs said. “That’s not me. So I want to apologize if I ever came across as an asshole to anybody. But moving forward, I kind of want to get things off on the right foot.”