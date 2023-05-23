Stefon Diggs doesn’t show up for start of Bills’ OTAs

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs hasn’t been around for offseason workouts this year. With OTAs now underway, Diggs still isn’t with the team.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that Diggs isn’t there.

And here’s where the “serenity now” crowd will say there’s nothing to see here. That it’s optional. That it doesn’t matter if he’s not there.

There’s still reason to wonder whether Diggs is truly happy with the Bills. He became unhappy with the Vikings, just two seasons after giving Minnesota one of its most exciting sports moments ever.

When we last saw Diggs, he wasn’t happy with the team’s regression for 2022, a divisional-round loss by 17 points at home to the Bengals.

Is he happy now? Does he want to stay? If he viewing 2022 as his last year before he tries to tweet his way out of town, the same way he did in Minnesota?

The final phase of the offseason program lays the foundation for the work to be done in training camp. The more a team is prepared for training camp, the better prepared the team will be for Week One. And, for the Bills, Week One consists of a prime-time visit to the Jets.

The good news from Diggs’s absence is that it gives others a chance to develop into viable options in the passing game. That’s something the Bills badly need. The bad news is he’s losing opportunities to get himself ready to go for what will be the team’s next run at trying to get back to the Super Bowl, for the first time in 30 years.