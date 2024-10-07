Stefon Diggs on beating Bills: I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean a lot to me

The Texans were able to come away with a narrow 23-20 victory over the Bills on Sunday.

After the game receiver Stefon Diggs admitted this wasn’t just a typical week, going against the team that traded him this offseason after four seasons.

“We got a dub this week. We 1-0. Obviously, playing my old team, I’m not going to sit here and act like it was just regular,” Diggs said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN. “It meant a lot to me, and it was reassuring that the guys around me knew that it meant a lot to me, even if I didn’t say it. I try to just keep it poised and treat every week like it’s the same. But I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean a lot to me.”

Diggs led the Texans on Sunday with six catches for 82 yards.

“It was huge. I know today Diggs was a little emotional. He just wanted to play well against his former team,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “He did a good job by just letting his emotions affect his play and he played great. Just happy that he’s happy with this dub.”

Through five games, Diggs is second on the team with 31 receptions, 315 yards, and two touchdowns.