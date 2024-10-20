Stefon Diggs, Packers scuffle before Sunday’s game

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Packers didn’t wait until Sunday’s game to get things going.

Video from Green Bay showed Diggs getting into it with a number of Packers players during pregame warmups. One of the Packers players that got involved was cornerback Jaire Alexander, which comes as no suprise given the history between the two players.

Diggs and Alexander have exchanged unpleasantries over the years, including during a 2022 Bills win that saw Diggs pick up 108 yards and a touchdown after jawing with Alexander throughout the game.

The two players figure to see plenty of one another over the course of the afternoon, so it might not be the last time sparks fly at Lambeau Field on Sunday.