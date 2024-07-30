Stephen Jones: CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott negotiations “very cordial and upbeat”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said over the weekend that the team had made contract offers to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott and he provided another update on where things stand on Tuesday.

During an appearance on 94.1 San Antonio Sports Star, Jones said that the team is waiting to hear back from Prescott and that the quarterback’s camp understands “the ball is in their court.” Jones said they have heard back from Lamb’s representatives and used the same positive tone to describe where things stand on both fronts.

“We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He actually sent us something late [Sunday]. We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We’re optimistic we’ll continue to work toward getting something done.”

Lamb is not in camp as he pushes for a new deal, but Prescott and edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is also in the market for an extension, have been working with the team.