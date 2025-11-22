Stephen Jones says George Pickens was benched for missing team bus

Cowboys Executive V.P. Stephen Jones says wide receiver George Pickens’ benching on Monday in Las Vegas was for a separate issue than the team rule violation that got fellow starting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb benched.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that head coach Brian Schottenheimer kept Pickens on the sideline for the opening drive against the Raiders because Pickens had missed a team bus. Lamb said his own benching was for missing curfew, and it was assumed that Pickens’ benching was for the same reason. But Jones said Schottenheimer benched Pickens for missing the bus.

“He’s not going to play favorites with anybody,” Jones said. “He felt very strongly that that was part of it. I think a lot of people thought they had to be together because they are great friends, but believe it or not, one was the night before leading into the morning, and the other one was missing the buses. Hats off to Schotty for being consistent, being authentic, being genuine and doing the right thing by the team. And they did what you would expect them to do, both of them, they went out and played a hell of a game.”

Lamb and Pickens both had big games in the Cowboys’ win over the Raiders, combining for 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.