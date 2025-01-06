Stephen Ross confirms Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel will return in 2025 “with my full support”

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in the aftermath of Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Jets that his “full expectation” is he and General Manager Chris Grier will be back for 2025.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has now issued a statement confirming that McDaniel was right.

“As we now look towards 2025, our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support,” Ross said. “Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability. However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough. We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships.”

Ross added he’d like to thank the players and coaches for their hard work, as well as the fans for their support.

“As the owner of this team, I am ultimately accountable for our successes and failures,” Ross said. “We fell short of our expectations this season, and I understand and share in the frustration in our performance on the field.”

While Miami made the postseason in each of McDaniel’s first two seasons as coach, the club finished 8-9 in 2024. The Dolphins have been to the playoffs just four times since ending a string of postseason appearances in 2001 — 2008, 2016, 2022, and 2023. The club has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season.

The Dolphins have gone 75-73 in nine seasons under Grier with three postseason appearances.

McDaniel has compiled a 28-23 record in three seasons as Dolphins head coach, going 0-2 in the playoffs.