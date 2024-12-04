Stephon Gilmore out of practice Wednesday

The Vikings were missing cornerback Stephon Gilmore at their practice on Wednesday.

Gilmore did not participate due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at his press conference that Gilmore could get on the field later this week, but it sounds like the Vikings are more likely to face the Falcons without him.

Gilmore has started all 12 games this season. He has 47 tackles and an interception.

Safety Jay Ward (elbow) was the only other player out of practice for Minnesota. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe), linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) were all limited participants.