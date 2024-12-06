 Skip navigation
Stephon Gilmore ruled out for Vikings-Falcons

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:16 PM

The Vikings will not have one of their key defensive players when they play the Falcons on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Friday press conference that cornerback Stephon Gilmore is out for the Week 14 matchup.

Gilmore (hamstring) did not practice all week. Starting all 12 games this season, Gilmore has recorded seven passes defended with an interception.

Kicker Will Reichard (quad) will also be questionable for the contest. Via Ben Goessling of the Star-Tribune, O’Connell said the club will make a decision on whether or not to activate Reichard off injured reserve on Friday. Parker Romo is still on Minnesota’s 53-man roster.

Long snapper Andrew DePaola (hand), guard Dalton Risner (back), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh), and linebacker Patrick Jones (knee) are all questionable.