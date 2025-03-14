Sterling Shepard agrees to one-year deal with Buccaneers

Sterling Shepard will be back with the Buccaneers in 2025.

General Manager Jason Licht announced on social media that Tampa Bay has agreed to a one-year deal with Shepard.

A second-round pick in 2016, Shepard joined the Bucs last season after eight years with the Giants. He caught 32 passes for 334 yards with a touchdown and rushed eight times for 69 yards in 14 games.

Shepard played his final season at Oklahoma with Baker Mayfield behind center back in 2015 and the two reunited last season.

In 104 career games, Shepard has tallied 404 catches for 4,429 yards with 24 touchdowns.