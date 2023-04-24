Steve Apostolopoulos: “I’m still in the hunt” for the Commanders

Many believe Josh Harris will be the next owner of the Commanders. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is not among the many.

Apostolopoulos claims he’s still in the mix to buy the team from Daniel Snyder.

“I’m still in the hunt ,” Apostolopoulos said in a Monday morning appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

He wouldn’t say much more than that, however.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time, as it is a live process,” Apostolopoulos said.

However, it’s clear that it comes down to two.

“It is a head to head process right now,” Apostolopoulos said.

Asked about the difference between his $6 billion bid and the $6 billion bid made by the group led by Harris, Apostolopoulos offered no details.

At some point, the tie needs to be broken between the two bidders. Is the extra $0.05 billion (i.e., $50 million) from Harris enough? Or will one of them make a bigger move to close the deal?

Caught in the middle is a long-suffering fan base that primarily wants to get past Snyder, once and for all. But the future of the franchise quite likely will be determined in large part by the new owner. For Commanders fans, here’s hoping the team goes to the person best suited to make the team as good as it can be.