Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steve Apostolopoulos: “I’m still in the hunt” for the Commanders

  
Published April 24, 2023 06:02 AM
nbc_pft_harrisbid_230420
April 20, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the informal NFL review of Josh Harris’ Commanders bid and weigh in on whether there could become a standardized process for buying and selling teams in the future.

Many believe Josh Harris will be the next owner of the Commanders. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos is not among the many.

Apostolopoulos claims he’s still in the mix to buy the team from Daniel Snyder.

I’m still in the hunt ,” Apostolopoulos said in a Monday morning appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

He wouldn’t say much more than that, however.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time, as it is a live process,” Apostolopoulos said.

However, it’s clear that it comes down to two.

“It is a head to head process right now,” Apostolopoulos said.

Asked about the difference between his $6 billion bid and the $6 billion bid made by the group led by Harris, Apostolopoulos offered no details.

At some point, the tie needs to be broken between the two bidders. Is the extra $0.05 billion (i.e., $50 million) from Harris enough? Or will one of them make a bigger move to close the deal?

Caught in the middle is a long-suffering fan base that primarily wants to get past Snyder, once and for all. But the future of the franchise quite likely will be determined in large part by the new owner. For Commanders fans, here’s hoping the team goes to the person best suited to make the team as good as it can be.