Steve McMichael improving, family hopes he can go home Tuesday

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael’s condition has improved enough that his family is hopeful that he’ll be able to leave a Chicago-area hospital early this week.

McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was in the hospital for a urinary tract infection and then developed MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection. McMichael required a blood transfusion to treat the infection and his wife said Sunday, via the Associated Press, that her husband’s condition has gotten better over the last couple of days.

“He’s one tough guy,” Misty McMichael said. “He’s Mongo and his DNA is different! Keep those prayers coming! Thank you!”

The hope is for McMichael to go home on Tuesday.

McMichael was elected to the Hall of Fame this year. He spent 13 years as a defensive tackle for the Bears and was a key part of their Super Bowl XX championship team.