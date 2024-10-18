Steve Spagnuolo: I can’t find a weakness in Brock Purdy

The Chiefs are headed to the Bay Area this weekend to play the 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo got the better of the matchup in February, with some timely blitz calls leading to some key plays to aid in the Chiefs’ victory. As he prepares to face quarterback Brock Purdy once again, Spagnuolo had some lofty praise for the third-year quarterback in his weekly news conference.

“It’s going to start up front and stopping the run, and hopefully, we can get the quarterback not to be in timing like he is because I can’t find a weakness in this quarterback,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Every time I put the film on, I’m more and more impressed

Spagnuolo noted that playing zone against Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense is “really challenging” because Purdy understands how to find pockets and spaces, plus the receivers know how to adjust their routes.

“But I just think their system is built that they really can expose on coverage,” Spagnuolo said, “and yet, I think they’ve got enough skill that, if you don’t have the right man, people covering their men, that that can be challenging, too.”

In six games this season, Purdy has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,629 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. In Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy finished 23-of-38 for 255 yards with one touchdown and no picks.