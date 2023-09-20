Steve Wilks: Only a matter of time before Nick Bosa gets sacks

Nick Bosa agreed to his lucrative new deal with the 49ers in time to play Week 1 and was on the field for 56 percent of the defensive snaps in San Francisco’s win over Pittsburgh.

Bosa raised that to 79 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Rams.

While Bosa has certainly been disruptive — he had a tackle for loss and three QB hits in Week 2 — he has not yet gotten a sack. Much of that has to do with the opponent’s game plan, as Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was getting rid of the ball quickly.

But after Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks in 2022, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks figures the dam will break sooner than later.

“I think you’d probably have to ask him and he’ll tell you he’s definitely not satisfied with where he is,” Wilks said in his Tuesday press conference. “But as a coach, understanding that he wasn’t here all offseason and to come in and take 32 snaps in the first game, I believe it was, and play last week. So, it’s going to come. You saw the effort there, you saw the push across the board with those guys. Again, Stafford was getting rid of the ball so fast so I think it’s only a time, only a matter of time.”

Bosa has never played against the Giants, so Thursday night will represent his first chance to bring down Daniel Jones.