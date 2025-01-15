Steve Wilks set to interview for Falcons defensive coordinator next week

Steve Wilks is on the Falcons’ radar as they look for a new defensive coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Wilks is slated to interview with the Falcons next week about the job. Atlanta fired Jimmy Lake after one season in the role.

Wilks was most recently the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, but he was let go after the team’s loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He’s had other defensive coordinator stints with the Panthers and Browns since his one-year stint as the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018.

Wilks is also reportedly a candidate for the defensive coordinator job with the Colts.