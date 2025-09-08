 Skip navigation
Storm Duck, James Daniels will miss multiple weeks

  
Published September 8, 2025 04:26 PM

The Dolphins lost two starters during Sunday’s loss to the Colts, and coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that right guard James Daniels and cornerback Storm Duck will miss multiple games.

Daniels played only three snaps before a pectoral injury ended his day.

The injury is not season-ending, McDaniel said, but Daniels already is ruled out for Week 2.

“It looks to be a couple weeks and we’ll evaluate it,” McDaniel said Monday, via Adam Stites of USA Today.

Kion Smith replaced Daniels, and Smith or Daniel Brunskill will be in line to start in place of Daniels.

Duck was carted off with an ankle injury Sunday, and he, too, will miss multiple weeks.

Veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas replaced Duck and is expected to take over as a starter opposite Jack Jones.

Right tackle Austin Jackson (toe) and defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) require further evaluation, McDaniel said.