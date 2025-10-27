Sunday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers TD pass to DK Metcalf gives Steelers 16-7 halftime lead

Aaron Rodgers was visibly frustrated in the second quarter when the Steelers had to settle for a 50-yard field goal on their third possession.

He looked much happier late in the same period, as his 2-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf gave the Steelers a 16-7 halftime lead.

Facing his old team for the first time, Rodgers had a solid first half — completing 11-of-15 passes for 102 yards with a touchdown.

Pittsburgh’s early drives tended to stall in Green Bay territory, as the club had to settle for 56, 50, and 48-yard field goals from Chris Boswell. But things changed late in the second quarter, as Rodgers was able to engineer a nine-play, 84-yard drive that took 3:32 off the clock.

The Packers scored on their second possession with Tucker Kraft’s 16-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jordan Love. But after that, Green Bay was held scoreless. Kicker Brandon McManus did attempt a 57-yard field goal early in the period, but it was short of the uprights. A facemask penalty called on T.J. Watt set up the Packers for a 44-yard field goal, but McManus’ kick was wide left.

Love finished the first half 13-of-18 for 146 yards with a TD.

A week after the Steelers allowed 142 yards rushing to the Bengals, Josh Jacobs ended the first half with just 16 yards on five carries.

The Steelers will receive the second-half kickoff.