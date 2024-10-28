Sunday Night Football: Cowboys lead 49ers 10-6 at halftime

The Cowboys and 49ers have played some iconic games in NFL history. Tonight is not that so far.

With both teams missing key players, the 49ers and Cowboys combined for one touchdown, three field goals, nine penalties for 69 yards, an interception, three fumbles (none lost) and key dropped passes in the first half.

The Cowboys lead 10-6 at halftime.

The only touchdown came on Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard run. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked a 29-yard field goal with 2:56 remaining in the half after the offense stalled in the red zone.

Anders Carlson kicked field goals of 50 and 44 for the 49ers after drives of 55 and 39 yards.

The 49ers outgained the Cowboys 214 to 151 but couldn’t get out of their own way. Deebo Samuel dropped a pass that was slightly behind him on a fourth-down play; Samuel’s 66-yard touchdown was negated by a holding penalty on tight end Eric Saubert; Isaac Guerendo had a 19-yard run to the Dallas 12 negated by a holding penalty on George Kittle; and Brock Purdy dropped the ball for a 7-yard loss with the 49ers at the Dallas 40, knocking them out of field goal range.

Purdy is 10-of-16 for 151 yards, with Kittle catching three for 56 and Samuel two for 52. Guerendo has three carries for 38 yards, with Jordan Mason questionable to return after aggravating his shoulder injury in the first half.

Dak Prescott is 14-of-18 for 110 yards and an interception, with CeeDee Lamb catching seven for 48 yards.