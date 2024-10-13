Sunday Night Football: Devin Singletary inactive for Giants-Bengals

The Giants will have to wait at least another week to have their starting running back in the lineup.

Devin Singletary (groin) is inactive for New York’s Sunday night matchup with Cincinnati.

Singletary was limited for all three days of practice this week and was listed as questionable.

In four games this year, Singletary has 221 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns, plus 10 catches for 72 yards.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) is also inactive after he was listed as questionable. The Giants added Matt Haack to the roster to handle the punting duties.

Giants receiver Malik Nabers (concussion protocol) was previously ruled out.

Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins, guard Jake Kubas, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are also inactive. DeVito is the emergency third QB.

For the Bengals, running back Chase Brown (quad) and cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) are both active after they were questionable for the game.

Cincinnati’s inactives are defensive end Cedric Johnson, offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, receiver Jermaine Burton, tight end Tanner McLachlan, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.