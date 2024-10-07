Sunday Night Football in a weather delay

The Cowboys and Steelers were scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. They won’t.

With weather approaching, the game currently is suspended.

The length of the delay has not been announced but lightning is expected with the system headed toward Acrisure Stadium.

The Cowboys will not have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury, or defensive end Micah Parsons, who is inactive with an ankle sprain.

They will have cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was questionable with an ankle injury.

The team’s other inactives besides Parsons are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), running back Deuce Vaughn, defensive end KJ Henry, offensive tackle Matt Waletzko and tight end John Stephens. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Steelers’ inactives are quarterback Russell Wilson (calf), wide receiver Roman Wilson, running back Jaylen Warren (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), offensive guard Max Scharping, tight end MyCole Pruitt and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). Russell Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.