Sunday Night Football: Randy Gregory is among 49ers’ inactives vs. Cowboys

The 49ers traded for edge rusher Randy Gregory two days ago, but he will not make his debut with his new team against his old team on Sunday Night Football.

Gregory is among the team’s inactives.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round pick in 2015, but he played only 50 games in seven seasons in Dallas because of suspensions and injuries. They wanted to re-sign him last year, but he ended up going to Denver instead.

He will have to wait at least a week before hitting the field for the 49ers.

The 49ers’ other inactives are running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, tight end Brayden Willis and linebacker Jalen Graham. Brandon Allen will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Cowboys’ inactives are tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle), offensive lineman Asim Richards, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, safety Israel Mukuamu, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko Jr. and cornerback Eric Scott. Trey Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback against his former team.