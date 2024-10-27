Sunday Night Football: Rico Dowdle inactive for Cowboys, but 49ers will have George Kittle, Deebo Samuel

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle developed an illness Sunday. He will not play in Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys listed Dowdle among their inactives.

The team already was expected to use veteran Dalvin Cook, who was elevated from the practice squad to make his Cowboys debut.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle), quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko. Lance is the emergency third quarterback.

Dallas has only three cornerbacks active tonight, though Israel Mukuamu can play corner if something happens to Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and/or Amani Oruwariye.

The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who were questionable to play.

The team’s inactives are offensive lineman Ben Bartch, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), linebacker Jalen Graham, wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), kicker Jake Moody (right ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Dobbs will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Anders Carlson, who was elevated from the practice squad, will kick for the 49ers for the second consecutive week.