Sunday Night Football: Tyler Smith is inactive, but Tyron Smith and Darren Waller to play

Tyler Smith played every game last season as a rookie, seeing action on 99 percent of the snaps. He will miss the first game this season.

The Cowboys starting left guard has a hamstring injury that will keep him out of the lineup after he missed practice all week.

Smith was among the team’s inactives, with Chuma Edoga the likely starter at left guard.

The Cowboys will have left tackle Tyron Smith, who was questionable with an ankle injury.

The team’s other inactives are cornerback Jourdan Lewis (foot), safety Donovan Wilson (calf), cornerback Eric Scott, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, defensive lineman Junior Fehoko and quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will dress as the emergency third quarterback.

Defensive end Sam Williams (toe) is active.

The Giants will have star tight end Darren Waller, who was questionable with a hamstring injury. He battled hamstring injuries for most of the 2022 season.

The Giants’ inactives are wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), safety Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), linebacker Cam Brown (ankle), offensive guard Shane Lemieux and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee).