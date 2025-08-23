 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Ticket has quietly streamed multiple preseason games

  
Published August 22, 2025 09:02 PM

Officially, the Sunday Ticket package begins with Week 1 of the regular season. Unofficially, it began during the preseason.

Via David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com, the Sunday Ticket package has made multiple preseason games available on the Sunday Ticket service.

Apparently, the NFL has allowed YouTube and YouTube TV to stream several preseason games each year, since YouTube acquired the package from DirecTV in 2023. The purpose, per the report, is to test the service in advance of the regular season. The preseason games have not been promoted.

This year, Sunday Ticket streamed Dolphins-Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. Some users also had access to Patriots-Vikings last Saturday.

On Saturday, Texans-Lions is scheduled to be streamed by Sunday Ticket in “several markets.”

Neither the NFL nor YouTube provided a comment for the story.

A separate test for YouTube will happen two weeks from tonight, when the service streams the Week 1 Chiefs-Chargers game from Brazil. Given that the game is available at no charge, it will likely be the most-streamed NFL game to date.