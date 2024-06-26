Sunday ticket trial goes to the jury

And now we play the waiting game.

Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the jury in the Sunday Ticket class action against the NFL has the case. They’ll deliberate until 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Absent a verdict, they’ll return on Thursday to deliberate from noon ET until 7:30 p.m. ET. The trial usually is not in session on Fridays. Per Reedy, it’s possible the work will continue into Friday.

The presiding judge has commented in open court on his frustrations with the manner in which the plaintiffs’ lawyers tried the case. He could enter judgment for the NFL even if the jury returns a verdict against the league.

Regardless of the outcome, the challenge to the pricing of the Sunday Ticket package could prompt the league to implement changes that would make the full package cheaper and/or give fans more options. That would be a major win for consumers.