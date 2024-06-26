Sunday ticket trial goes to the jury

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
nbc_pft_londonteam_240626.jpg
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday ticket trial goes to the jury

  
Published June 26, 2024 06:34 PM

And now we play the waiting game.

Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the jury in the Sunday Ticket class action against the NFL has the case. They’ll deliberate until 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Absent a verdict, they’ll return on Thursday to deliberate from noon ET until 7:30 p.m. ET. The trial usually is not in session on Fridays. Per Reedy, it’s possible the work will continue into Friday.

The presiding judge has commented in open court on his frustrations with the manner in which the plaintiffs’ lawyers tried the case. He could enter judgment for the NFL even if the jury returns a verdict against the league.

Regardless of the outcome, the challenge to the pricing of the Sunday Ticket package could prompt the league to implement changes that would make the full package cheaper and/or give fans more options. That would be a major win for consumers.