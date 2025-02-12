Super Bowl LIX gives Nevada sports books a record $22.1 million payday

Super Bowl LIX was a winner for the Eagles. It was also a big winner for the Nevada sports books.

Via Davi Purdum of ESPN.com, the Nevada gambling houses won a record $22.1 million from the latest Super Bowl. That’s the most ever, beating the $19.7 million net gain after Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seahawks and Broncos.

The record win happened despite a 20.1-percent drop in the overall handle from last year. For Super Bowl LIX, $151.6 million was wagered through the Nevada sports books.

Although the betting on the final score was “relatively balanced,” the sports books cleaned up on prop bets. Having Eagles running back Saquon Barkley not score a touchdown wiped out plenty of same-game prop parlays, since a Barkley TD was the most popular leg of such wagers.

The Super Bowl helped the Nevada books finish a mixed NFL season with a bang. As Purdum notes, the Nevada betting houses lost $2.1 million in December on football. It was the first month for a net loss since November 2012.

The bottom line is that the house always wins. Almost always in the short term; definitely always in the long term.