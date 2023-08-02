Suspended Bronco Eyioma Uwazurike accused of betting on games he played in

Broncos defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike, who was suspended indefinitely last week for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, is now being investigated in a criminal gambling probe.

The Des Moines Register reports that prosecutors in Iowa say a FanDuel account Uwazurike controlled was used to make approximately 801 wagers, totaling “over $21,361,” and that some of the wagers were on both Broncos and Iowa State football games in which he played.

Prosecutors say Uwazurike bet on four Broncos games for which he was inactive last season, as well as the Broncos’ December 18 game against the Cardinals, a game in which he played 29 snaps and was credited with two tackles.

The specific nature of the bets — whether he bet on his team to win or lose, or whether he engaged in prop bets that he had the ability to influence — is not clear. But placing any kind of bet on a game a player is playing in is considered a very serious violation by the NFL, the NCAA and every other sports governing body.

And Uwazurike may have violated Iowa law as well. Prosecutors accuse Uwazurike of tampering with records and say he schemed with another person, Rachel Louise Francis, to disguise his identity and manipulate mobile transactions to make it look like bets placed by Uwazurike were actually being placed by Francis.

Uwazurike is part of a probe that involves other Iowa State athletes, including starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers.