Syracuse QB Kyle McCord declares for NFL draft

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is declaring for the NFL draft, he told Pete Thamel of ESPN on Friday. McCord had been pursuing an NCAA eligibility waiver for an extra college season.

“I think the biggest thing for me was, obviously, I felt like I put together a really good year,” McCord told ESPN. “With the way everything played itself out and what I’m hearing in terms of feedback at the draft, it just makes sense to go, after weighing all the options out.”

McCord transferring to the Orange after three seasons at Ohio State. He led the nation in passing yards with 4,779, an ACC single-season record, and threw 34 touchdowns.

He went 22-4 as a starting quarterback at both Syracuse and Ohio State.

McCord played in five games as a freshman for the Buckeyes, one more than the NCAA minimum for a redshirt season, and he had filed a waiver to challenge that.