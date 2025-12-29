T.J. Edwards pick-six gives Bears early 7-0 lead

It didn’t take long for the Bears to get off to a hot start on Sunday night.

Jaylon Johnson tipped Brock Purdy’s first pass and T.J. Edwards intercepted it, returning the takeaway to the end zone for a game-starting pick-six.

Purdy was looking for Jauan Jennings on the right side.

It was Edwards’ seventh interception of his career and his first of the 2025 season. It was also Edwards’ first pick-six.

The Bears have already clinched the NFC North, but still have a shot at capturing the NFC’s No. 1 seed depending on how things shake out in the next two weeks.