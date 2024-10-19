 Skip navigation
T.J. Hockenson downgraded to out, won’t be activated for Week 7

  
Published October 19, 2024 04:30 PM

T.J. Hockenson’s return will have to wait at least another week.

The Vikings have downgraded Hockenson to out and he will not be activated for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Hockenson, who is returning from a torn ACL and MCL suffered late last season, was a limited participant in practice all week. He is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

There is a possibility Hockenson could be activated for the Week 8 matchup against the Rams on Thursday night.

Guard Dalton Risner (back) has also been downgraded to out after he was limited all week. He’s currently on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Vikings signed tight end Robert Tonyan to their 53-man roster off of their practice squad. He’s appeared in three games this year, playing mostly special teams.

As a corresponding move, Minnesota waived receiver Trishton Jackson.

Minnesota has elevated defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and outside linebacker Bo Richter from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.