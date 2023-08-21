T.J. Hockenson on limited practices: Taking it day by day, contract isn’t my focus

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson’s limited practice workload was a topic of conversation again on Monday.

Hockenson has not been doing any team work since the start of camp and he said last week that his equilibrium has been off because of an ear infection. Hockenson said the condition was improving and he said on Monday that he’s still “taking it day by day” and wants to be out there as a full participant.

There has been speculation that Hockenson’s contract might also factor into his workload. Hockenson is in the final year of his rookie deal and he was asked if that’s contributed to his limited schedule.

“No, that’s not my focus,” Hockenson said, via Tyler Forness of USAToday.com. “My focus is to be out here with these guys September 9th or whatever it is, be ready for September and be ready for gameday on Sundays.”

Hockenson said that he “doesn’t really know” where things stand in terms of contract talks because he leaves that to his agent. However things play out, the Vikings offense will look better with Hockenson in it on a full-time basis.

