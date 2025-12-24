T.J. Hockenson ruled out for Vikings-Lions on Christmas Day

The Vikings will not have tight end T.J. Hockenson when they play the Lions on Christmas Day.

Hockenson has been ruled out of the contest with a shoulder injury suffered during Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Hockenson was listed as a non-participant on all three injury reports.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion), running back Jordan Mason (ankle), and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right hand) have also been ruled out for the contest.

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back) are questionable.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle), defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh), linebacker Eric Wilson (thumb), and running back Ty Chandler (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.