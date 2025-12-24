 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Hockenson ruled out for Vikings-Lions on Christmas Day

  
Published December 24, 2025 03:15 PM

The Vikings will not have tight end T.J. Hockenson when they play the Lions on Christmas Day.

Hockenson has been ruled out of the contest with a shoulder injury suffered during Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Hockenson was listed as a non-participant on all three injury reports.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion), running back Jordan Mason (ankle), and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right hand) have also been ruled out for the contest.

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back) are questionable.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle), defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh), linebacker Eric Wilson (thumb), and running back Ty Chandler (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.