Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
T.J. Hockenson will practice with Vikings Friday

  
Published October 2, 2024 03:08 PM

The 4-0 Vikings are getting close to having a significant offensive piece back in the lineup.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Wednesday that tight end T.J. Hockenson will travel to London with the team and take part in Friday’s practice. That will open the three-week window for Hockenson to practice with the team. He can be activated at any point within that window.

Hockenson tore his ACL in a game against the Lions last Christmas Eve. O’Connell didn’t hint at when Hockenson might be ready to return to the lineup.

“He’s done a great job,” O’Connell said at his press conference. “He feels great, but we’ve got to get him acclimated back to football. So, that’s kinda the plan.”

The Vikings traded for Hockenson during the 2022 season and he’s caught 155 passes for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns in 25 games with the team.