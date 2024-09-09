 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a 'statement' against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
T.J. Watt: Official admitted he “messed up” offside penalty that negated “golden nugget” from film study

  
Published September 8, 2024 09:09 PM

Late in the first half of Sunday’s game at Atlanta, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a strip sack of Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Watt told PFT after the win that he found a “golden nugget” in film study that allowed him to get a great jump. An official, however, decided it was too great. A flag was thrown, and the play was erased because it was determined Watt was offside.

Watt said the official admitted at halftime that he “messed up” on the call.

“That’s all I’ll say about it,” Watt said.

That’s all that needs to be said. Sometimes a pass rusher’s jump can be so perfect that it’s too perfect. That’s what happened to Watt on Sunday.

Then again, it was a huge moment. The Falcons kept possession. On the next play, Cousins connected with tight end Kyle Pitts for the only touchdown of the game.