T.J. Watt voted by teammates as Steelers MVP for fifth time, most in franchise history

Every year for more than half a century, the Steelers have awarded a team MVP, voted upon by all the players on the team. And no player in franchise history has received that award as many times as T.J. Watt.

Watt has been announced as the 2024 winner of the Steelers MVP award. He also won it in 2023, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The Steelers have had a lot of Hall of Famers in their franchise history, but none of them won the team MVP four times: Joe Greene, Franco Harris, Mel Blount, Donnie Shell each won it once, Terry Bradshaw, John Stallworth and Jack Lambert each won it twice, and Rod Woodson and Jerome Bettis each won it three times. The only other Steeler to win it four times before Watt was Antonio Brown. The Steelers have been choosing a team MVP for 56 years.

“It’s awesome,” said Watt. “It’s a great honor that I don’t take lightly. It matters most that the guys that see what I do each and every day, and to have it come from them means a lot to me.”

For Watt to stand apart on a franchise with as rich a history as the Steelers represents an enormous achievement, and a big part of a Hall of Fame résumé.