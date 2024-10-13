 Skip navigation
Tank Dell gets Texans on the board on opening drive

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:20 PM

Tank Dell has had a quiet start to the season after a big rookie season ended prematurely with a fractured left fibula. The Texans, though, need him the next four games with Nico Collins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

So far, so good.

Dell caught his first touchdown pass of the season, a 2-yarder on the Texans’ opening drive. Houston leads 7-0.

Dell made two catches for 22 yards, and he drew a pass interference penalty on safety Marte Mapu on third-and-goal from the 5 to extend the drive.

C.J. Stroud completed 5 of 6 passes for 54 yards, with Stefon Diggs catching two for 24 yards.

Collins, who leads the league in receiving yards, went on injured reserve last week after injuring his hamstring on a touchdown catch in last week’s game.