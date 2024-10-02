 Skip navigation
Tank Dell returns to practice, Joe Mixon did not participate

  
Published October 2, 2024 05:08 PM

The Texans got one of their key offensive players back on the field to start the practice week.

Receiver Tank Dell (chest) was limited in Wednesday’s session after he missed Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Dell did not practice all last week.

He has nine receptions for 99 yards along with five carries for 35 yards so far this season.

While running back Joe Mixon (ankle) was limited in Friday’s practice, he did not participate on Wednesday. Fellow running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) also did not practice.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (back), defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip), offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (hip), and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) were limited.

Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (calf) was a full participant. And defensive end Dylan Horton was a full participant in his first practice since finishing his cancer treatment.