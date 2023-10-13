Tank Dell, Robert Woods questionable for Texans

The Texans may be down a couple of wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Tank Dell and Robert Woods have both been listed as questionable to play on the team’s final injury report of the week. Linebacker Christian Harris is also in that group and is the only other player on the roster with an injury designation.

Dell has a concussion and was limited in his return to practice on Friday. Woods has injured ribs and went from out of practice Wednesday to limited on Thursday and full participation on Friday.

Harris also has a concussion. He was a full participant on Friday after two days of limited work.