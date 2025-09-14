Tanner McKee inactive for Eagles, Sam Howell to back up Jalen Hurts

The Eagles will have Sam Howell as their backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts again this week.

Tanner McKee was upgraded to limited practice participation on Friday and he was listed as questionable, but the Eagles put him on the inactive list. McKee is recovering from a right thumb injury and is available as the emergency third quarterback.

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and running back Tank Bigsby are both active after joining the Eagles in the wake of their Week 1 win over the Cowboys.

Tight end Dallas Goedert, offensive lineman Drew Kendall, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, and running back Will Shipley join McKee on the inactive list.