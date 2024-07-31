Tarik Cohen feels “all the way back” in his bid to make Jets

Tarik Cohen’s bid to return to the NFL started because of a picture of himself.

Cohen was a dynamic runner, receiver and returner for the Bears before breaking his leg and tearing multiple knee ligaments in 2020 and a first attempt to return to action ended when he tore his Achilles in 2022. That might have been the end of it, but Cohen said he “almost threw my phone against the wall” when a friend sent him a picture that showed rolls of fat on his stomach while in the pool.

That led Cohen to change his diet and redouble his workouts, which then led him back to the football field. Cohen signed with the Jets this offseason and said he feels like he’s back to being the kind of player he was before his injuries.

“I definitely feel all the way back,” Cohen said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m just trying to show the Jets the explosiveness that I have, the smartness that I’ve gained from being in the league, and lift as I rise — help all the guys in my position group.”

The NFL’s new kickoff return rules might benefit Cohen’s attempt to get back in the league. With kickoff returns expected to increase, Cohen said he feels it is “a custom-tailored position that they just added to football that I can play and do well in” and the coming weeks will show whether that translates to the same kind of impact on the field.