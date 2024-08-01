Tarik Cohen retires at age 29

Tarik Cohen recently said he was all the way back from his previous injuries and ready to compete for a spot on the Jets’ roster. Now he has changed his mind.

The 29-year-old Cohen is retiring from football, according to multiple reports.

Cohen was a 2017 fourth-round draft pick of the Bears who was a first-team All-Pro kick returner in 2018 in addition to playing running back, but he suffered a devastating knee injury in Week Three of the 2020 season and hasn’t played since. During an attempted comeback in 2022, he was livestreaming a workout when his Achilles tendon ruptured.

Although Cohen was hoping the NFL’s new kickoff rule would give him an opportunity to do what he did best, in the end he decided that it’s time to hang it up after a brief career that saw some impressive highlights but ended in disappointment.