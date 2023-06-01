 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tariq Woolen on track to return for training camp

  
Published June 1, 2023 04:49 PM

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen attended the team’s organized team activities Thursday, watching from the sideline while wearing a black sleeve on his right knee.

Woolen underwent arthroscopic surgery two weeks ago to repair cartilage damage. He was injured during offseason workouts on the field between plays of a no-contract, no-pads drill.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects Woolen back for training camp.

“It was really an unusual occurrence ,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “He didn’t have a play where he got hurt. He was in between plays, getting ready to go get lined up and felt something. It wasn’t bad, and then before the play started he sat down and felt his knee [that] something was wrong.

“Fortunately, everything went great [in surgery]. You can see him. He’s getting around terrific already. It’s, hopefully, a 4-to-6-week-type deal.”

Mike Jackson took first-team snaps at right cornerback in place of the 2022 Pro Bowler. First-round pick Devon Witherspoon will start at left cornerback, but he has been limited as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.