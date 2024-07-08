 Skip navigation
Tashaun Gipson: I accept this suspension and look forward to returning

  
Published July 8, 2024 02:36 PM

Free-agent safety Tashaun Gipson received a six-game suspension last week for reportedly violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

On Monday, Gipson released a statement accepting responsibility for the suspension while also noting that he intends to play in 2024.

“During this offseason, I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL’s policies,” Gipson said. “It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it. The NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship.”

Gipson, who turns 34 in August, spent the last two seasons with the 49ers. He tallied 60 total tackles with three passes defensed and an interception in 16 regular-season games in 2023. He then had 14 total tackles with a forced fumble and pass defensed in three postseason games.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Gipson has appeared in 173 career games with 165 starts for the Browns, Jaguars, Texans, Bears, and 49ers.