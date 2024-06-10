 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taulia Tagovailoa signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

  
Published June 10, 2024 04:21 PM

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa tried out for a couple of NFL teams earlier this offseason, but his next steps in professional football will come in a different league.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed Tagovailoa to their practice roster. Hamilton opened their season with a 32-24 loss to Calgary last week.

Tagovailoa was undrafted after leaving Maryland as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards and completion percentage. He also holds the school record for passing touchdowns and is tied for the school’s single-season touchdown mark with current Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich.

After the draft, Tagovailoa took part in rookie minicamps with the Seahawks and Cardinals on a tryout basis but did not land a contract with either club.