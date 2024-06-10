Taulia Tagovailoa signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa tried out for a couple of NFL teams earlier this offseason, but his next steps in professional football will come in a different league.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed Tagovailoa to their practice roster. Hamilton opened their season with a 32-24 loss to Calgary last week.

Tagovailoa was undrafted after leaving Maryland as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards and completion percentage. He also holds the school record for passing touchdowns and is tied for the school’s single-season touchdown mark with current Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich.

After the draft, Tagovailoa took part in rookie minicamps with the Seahawks and Cardinals on a tryout basis but did not land a contract with either club.