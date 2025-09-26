Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns

The Lions have a questionable player on each of their lines as they head into Week 4’s game against the Browns.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is the offensive part of that pair. He did not practice at all this week due to a shoulder injury, but the team is leaving the door open for him to play on Sunday.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) was limited in practice the last two days. He had 2.5 sacks in Detroit’s Week 3 win over the Ravens.

The Lions ruled out linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), safety Daniel Thomas (forearm), and running back Sione Vaki (groin).